15 minutes of fame: St Hadrian of Canterbury, medieval African theologian
Michael Wood considers the extraordinary achievements of St Hadrian of Canterbury, an early medieval scholar
Published: August 22, 2022 at 4:32 pm
It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday, and to celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Professor Michael Wood nominates St Hadrian of Canterbury. Speaking with Spencer Mizen, he hails the achievements of this seventh-century scholar who helped turn early medieval England into a cultural powerhouse.
Authors
Spencer MizenProduction Editor, BBC History Magazine
