15 minutes of fame: St Wilfrid, quarrelsome church reformer
Marc Morris chronicles the impressive life of the controversial medieval saint, St Wilfrid
Published: June 27, 2022 at 3:53 pm
It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Dr Marc Morris nominates St Wilfrid. Speaking with Emily Briffett, he reveals the extraordinary life of the early medieval saint and religious reformer.
Advertisement
Browse more episodes about figures from history who deserve 15 minutes of fame
Authors
Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London
Dr Marc MorrisHistorian and broadcaster
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up to 30% this summer when you subscribe to either BBC History Magazine or History Revealed PLUS receive a book worth up to £30!*
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement