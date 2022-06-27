History Extra logo
15 minutes of fame: St Wilfrid, quarrelsome church reformer

Marc Morris chronicles the impressive life of the controversial medieval saint, St Wilfrid

Published: June 27, 2022 at 3:53 pm

It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Dr Marc Morris nominates St Wilfrid. Speaking with Emily Briffett, he reveals the extraordinary life of the early medieval saint and religious reformer.

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant

Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London

Dr Marc MorrisHistorian and broadcaster

Dr Marc Morris is a historian and broadcaster who specialises in the Middle Ages.

