The man who made King Alfred great
Robert Gallagher brings to light newly discovered evidence about Asser, the biographer of King Alfred
As the author of the Life of King Alfred, the Welsh churchman Asser is in large part responsible for how the early medieval king was viewed, and the fact that he eventually got the moniker ‘the Great’. Speaking with our content director David Musgrove, Dr Robert Gallagher tells us about a new discovery he’s made about this monastic wordsmith.
