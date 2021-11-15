History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Anglo-Saxon
  4. The man who made King Alfred great

The man who made King Alfred great

Robert Gallagher brings to light newly discovered evidence about Asser, the biographer of King Alfred

Pod Rob Gallagher WL

Published:

As the author of the Life of King Alfred, the Welsh churchman Asser is in large part responsible for how the early medieval king was viewed, and the fact that he eventually got the moniker ‘the Great’. Speaking with our content director David Musgrove, Dr Robert Gallagher tells us about a new discovery he’s made about this monastic wordsmith.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

Musgrove

Dr David Musgrove

Social networks

Content director, HistoryExtra.com

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

Tags

More on: Alfred the Great

Pod Rob Gallagher WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021 sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW