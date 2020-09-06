Everything you ever wanted to know about the legends of King Arthur, but were afraid to ask
Ron Hutton and Ad Putter respond to listener queries and popular search enquiries about King Arthur and the legendary tales surrounding him and his court.
In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, experts Ron Hutton and Ad Putter respond to listener queries and popular search enquiries about King Arthur and the legendary tales surrounding him and his court.
- The real King Arthur: why are we so obsessed with trying to solve the mystery?
- Listen to more episodes in our ‘Everything you wanted to know’ podcast series
How to download the History Extra podcast