Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Anglo-Saxon
  4. Everything you ever wanted to know about the legends of King Arthur, but were afraid to ask 

Everything you ever wanted to know about the legends of King Arthur, but were afraid to ask 

Ron Hutton and Ad Putter respond to listener queries and popular search enquiries about King Arthur and the legendary tales surrounding him and his court.

King Arthur and a hand holding the sword Excalibur.

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, experts Ron Hutton and Ad Putter respond to listener queries and popular search enquiries about King Arthur and the legendary tales surrounding him and his court.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Richard III
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Podcast-Website-large-Miles-Russell-91648fc
Medieval

The search for King Arthur

An illustration of King Arthur's coronation, from the 13th-century Flores Historiarum
Medieval

King Arthur: 6 things you need to know about the warrior king and his legend

King Arthur and his knights return to Camelot (Photo by: Christophel Fine Art/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Medieval

Q&A Where was Camelot?

First Crusade, Siege of Antioch, c1097,14th-century illustration (Photo by Getty Images)
Medieval

Everything you ever wanted to know about the crusades, but were afraid to ask