In conversation: Michael Wood on the West Saxon king Æthelstan
Historian Michael Wood talks to HistoryExtra premium content editor Rachel Dinning about the 10th-century ruler Æthelstan, grandson of Alfred the Great and the first West Saxon king to effectively rule over all of England
Published: November 17, 2022 at 9:37 am
Subs offer
Who was Æthelstan? What were his greatest achievements? And how does he stack up to his grandfather, Alfred the Great? In this 25-minute video, historian Michael Wood answers everything you need to know about the 10th-century Æthelstan, who was the first West Saxon king to effectively rule over all of England.
Advertisement
Authors
Rachel DinningPremium Content Editor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up to 40% when you subscribe today and receive a book of your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement