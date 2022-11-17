Who was Æthelstan? What were his greatest achievements? And how does he stack up to his grandfather, Alfred the Great? In this 25-minute video, historian Michael Wood answers everything you need to know about the 10th-century Æthelstan, who was the first West Saxon king to effectively rule over all of England.

