Unburied treasures

As the Portable Antiquities Scheme records its 1.5 millionth find, we speak to Michael Lewis, who is head of the scheme, about some of the most remarkable archaeological discoveries in its history

A rare jewelled late Medieval cluster brooch,

As the Portable Antiquities Scheme records it’s 1.5 millionth find, we speak to Michael Lewis, who is head of the scheme, about some of the most remarkable archaeological discoveries in its history, and how metal detectorists are contributing to our understanding of Britain’s past.

How to download the History Extra podcast

A rare jewelled late Medieval cluster brooch,
