The Cold War: everything you wanted to know

From espionage across the Iron Curtain, to the global struggles between communists and capitalists, Michael Goodman responds to your questions on the decades of geopolitical tension that shaped relations between east and west in the second half of the 20th century, in the latest in our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics.

Advertisement

Sign up to receive our podcast newsletter Enter your email address now to receive the latest HistoryExtra podcasts and more Thanks for signing up to receive our podcast newsletter Register to HistoryExtra now to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Manage your newsletter preferences now Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to HistoryExtra's terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3