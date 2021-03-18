Alternate history: what if the Cuban Missile Crisis had escalated?

When the US discovered the presence of a medium-and intermediate-range ballistic missile launch sites under construction just 90 miles from Florida, tensions immediately began to rise. President John F Kennedy convened a special group of senior advisers, the Executive Committee of the National Security Council (ExComm) to decide on a course of action – from doing nothing to an invasion. On 22 October, JFK declared a naval quarantine of Cuba.

The Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962 was just one rash judgement, one communication breakdown, or one incident getting out of control from turning the Cold War hot – and risking a nuclear war that would change the fate of the entire world in the 20th century. The Soviets had clandestinely deployed nuclear missiles to Communist-friendly Cuba to level the playing field against the US, which had placed Jupiter missiles on the Soviet Union’s doorstep in Turkey.

While the Soviet leadership, under Nikita Khrushchev, could order their ships bound for Cuba to sail through the quarantine, they knew they would be at a severe disadvantage if war broke out and escalated into a nuclear shootout. Mark White, professor of history at Queen Mary University of London and author of The Cuban Missile Crisis, says: “The US had a huge lead in terms of nuclear weapons in the early 1960s. It wasn’t until the 1970s that the Soviets roughly achieved parity in the Cold War.”

In context On 14 October 1962, a US spy plane obtained photographic evidence that nuclear missiles had been secretly shipped to Cuba, and that the Soviets were building medium-and intermediate-range launch sites. The US, even with an overwhelming nuclear superiority, could not tolerate anything this close – with Cuba just 90 miles from Florida – so President John F Kennedy and his advisory body, ExComm, considered a number of responses. In a television address on 22 October, JFK announced a naval blockade, or quarantine, and his commitment to retaliation if attacked. It was after days of an agonisingly tense standoff that negotiations eventually prevailed. The 13-day Cuban Missile Crisis resolved with the Soviet ships sailing away and the missiles withdrawn. In return, the US secretly agreed to remove their own missiles from Turkey. It was the most dangerous episode of the Cold War, but the world eventually stepped back from the brink of nuclear Armageddon.

But so many things could have led to the escalation of the Cuban Missile Crisis. The U-2 spy plane that took the photographs of the missile launch sites on 14 October could have been delayed, meaning the information came later and JFK’s decisions had to be more rushed. Or, despite Khrushchev’s concerns, Soviet ships could have ignored the cordon and forced a response.

The most perilous incident on the blockade line came on 27 October, when two US destroyers, USS Beale and USS Cony, intercepted a Soviet sub and dropped ‘signalling’ depth charges. If the captain, who had launch capability, had not listened to his level-headed officer, Vasily Arkhipov, then there just may have been a nuke in the air.

A breakdown in communications; a failure in diplomatic efforts; or JFK giving in to the hawks in ExComm had the potential to escalate the situation. The moment the President could have snapped was the shooting down of a U-2 spy plane over Cuba, killing the pilot Major Rudolf Anderson. White asserts, though, that JFK was “very good at crisis management, as seen in Berlin in 1961 and periodic civil rights crises. He tended to keep cool and calm.”

Did you know? In the aftermath of the Crisis, it was clear that changes had to be made so such a near-disaster wouldn’t happen again. The hotline between Washington, DC and Moscow was set up to allow direct communication and a partial test ban on nuclear weapons was agreed.