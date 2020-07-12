Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Cold War
  4. Everything you ever wanted to know about the Cuban Missile Crisis, but were afraid to ask

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Cuban Missile Crisis, but were afraid to ask

Mark White responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the Cold War nuclear confrontation between the US and the USSR

President Kennedy gives a televised speech, 22 October 1962. (Photo by Getty Images)

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Mark White responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the Cold War nuclear confrontation between the US and the USSR.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: JFK

President Kennedy gives a televised speech, 22 October 1962. (Photo by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Illustration by Davide Bonazzi.
Cold War

Did the Cold War ever really end?

JFK prepares to sign the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty with the Soviet Union. (Picture by Corbis/Getty Images)
20th Century

Nuclear nightmare: the Cuban missile crisis

East German leader Willi Stoph greets West German chancellor Willy Brandt at Erfurt. (Getty images)
Cold War

Cold War summits: David Reynolds and Kristina Spohr explain

Illustration of Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19). (Photo by Alamy)
General Modern

Coronavirus: what might we learn from pandemics in the past?