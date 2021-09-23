Download your free Wars of the Roses poster
Discover the series of civil wars that shook 15th-century England with our fact-filled, free poster
Published:
Never before had England seen a conflict that split the nation so dramatically than during the mid to late 15th century, when two dynastic houses clashed in the Wars of the Roses. The weak rule and eventual incapacitation of King Henry VI had allowed his rivals to step up and claim the throne, launching a series of wars still remembered as one of the bloodiest chapters in England’s history.
York and Lancaster – two branches of the royal house of Plantagenet, which had ruled since 1154 – tore the country apart for more than three decades. Kings were ousted and killed, dynasties begun and ripped down, and countless slaughtered in the name of the red and white roses. Yet from the chaos and turmoil emerged a new dynasty: the Tudors.
- Read more: The Wars of the Roses
The November 2021 issue of BBC History Revealed features an essential guide to the Wars of the Roses, charting the conflict from its beginnings through to the horrific battles, stunning betrayals and gruesome murders.
We’ve also put together a Wars of the Roses poster, full of fascinating facts, that you can download for free and print at home.
The poster will print on four separate sheets of A4 or A3 paper, which you can then tape together and put on your wall as an ultimate guide to this turbulent period of English history.
Click here to download your free Wars of the Roses poster
The November 2021 issue of BBC History Revealed is on sale from 30 September.