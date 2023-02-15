Anglo-Saxon king Æthelstan was the first West Saxon leader to effectively rule over all of England. And with Alfred the Great as a grandfather, he had quite the family legacy to live up to. Speaking with Rachel Dinning, historian and broadcaster Michael Wood gives us the lowdown on the 10th-century ruler.

Advertisement

Watch a video version of this interview, along with other video content, at historyextra.com/video

Authors

Rachel Dinning
Rachel DinningPremium Content Editor

Rachel Dinning is the Premium Content Editor at HistoryExtra.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up 50% when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed PLUS! Get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement