Astonishing Æthelstan: Michael Wood on the 10th-century king
Michael Wood introduces listeners to the fascinating life of 10th-century ruler Æthelstan
Published: February 15, 2023 at 8:32 am
Anglo-Saxon king Æthelstan was the first West Saxon leader to effectively rule over all of England. And with Alfred the Great as a grandfather, he had quite the family legacy to live up to. Speaking with Rachel Dinning, historian and broadcaster Michael Wood gives us the lowdown on the 10th-century ruler.
Rachel Dinning
