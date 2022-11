The traditional story that’s told about Britain from the end of the Roman period through to the arrival of the Vikings is one of coalescing kingdoms, leading inexorably towards the rise of Wessex as the last man standing. However, the real story is much more complicated, as Thomas Williams tells David Musgrove in this new episode.

Thomas Williams is the author of Lost Realms: Histories of Britain from the Romans to the Vikings (William Collins, 2022)