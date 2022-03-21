How did people learn to dance in the Regency era?

Learning to dance in Regency England

Many families would have employed dancing masters, explained Dr Hannah Greig on an episode of the HistoryExtra podcast. These would have been experts in the dances of the day who offered their services as teachers. “On Bridgerton , we had our own dancing master called Jack Murphy. He was responsible for the amazing dance scenes that we that we see on screen.”

Society men and women in the Ton would have had dancing lessons from a young age, Greig explains. In this rarefied world made up of the wealthiest families, learning to dance would have been part and parcel of childhood education. “Even into adulthood, people got a dancing master in to practise a new modern dance before the next ball,” says Greig. “They were continuing to refresh their skill and their knowledge. It was a lifelong skill for some people, in a way that is not part of our everyday experience today.”

But while those who were born into this world had an ingrained education of dance, some people who perhaps hadn't had the same experiences and training in childhood developed their skills much later. There were lots of contemporary caricature images of rich middle class families who employed a dancing master later in life to try and battle their way through these complicated dance steps. “That reminds us that there are other people moving into this world as well.”

Dr Hannah Greig is a historian of the Beau Monde and a historical advisor to period dramas including Bridgerton and Poldark