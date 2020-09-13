Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Edwardian
  4. Everything you ever wanted to know about the Suffragettes, but were afraid to ask

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Suffragettes, but were afraid to ask

Diane Atkinson responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the militant campaign for votes for women in the early 20th century

A suffragette march

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian and author Diane Atkinson responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the militant campaign for votes for women in the early 20th century.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

A suffragette march
Learn more about this subject

You may like

A group of men stand at a booth whose banner reads 'Headquarters National Association Opposed to Woman Suffrage,' early 1910s. (Photo by Stock Montage/Getty Images)
20th Century

Anti-suffrage: the women who didn’t want the vote

Podcast Website large June Purvis
20th Century

The Pankhursts

EEmily Davison is felled by King Edward VII’s horse, Anmer, moments after trying to grab his reins during the running of the Derby, 4 June 1913. The suffragette suffered a fractured skull and internal injuries. She died four days later. (Getty)
20th Century

Emily Davison: the suffragette martyr

This illustration from a Women’s Social and Political Union poster condemns the force-feeding of suffragettes in 1910. Many women were subjected to this brutal procedure between 1909 and August 1914. (Museum of London)
Edwardian

Cat and mouse: force feeding the suffragettes