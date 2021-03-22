Hate mail & mutilated horses: Conan Doyle investigates
Shrabani Basu talks about a miscarriage of justice that exposed the racial tensions of Edwardian England and captured the imagination of the creator of Sherlock Holmes
Shrabani Basu, author of The Mystery of the Parsee Lawyer, shares the surprising story of George Edalji, who was wrongly accused of fatally maiming cattle in 1903. She reveals how this miscarriage of justice exposed the simmering racial tensions of Edwardian England and captured the imagination of Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle.
Shrabani Basu is the author of The Mystery of the Parsee Lawyer: Arthur Conan Doyle, George Edalji and the Case of the Foreigner in the English Village (Bloomsbury, 2021)
