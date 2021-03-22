Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Edwardian
  4. Hate mail & mutilated horses: Conan Doyle investigates
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Hate mail & mutilated horses: Conan Doyle investigates

Shrabani Basu talks about a miscarriage of justice that exposed the racial tensions of Edwardian England and captured the imagination of the creator of Sherlock Holmes

Shrabani Basu talks about a miscarriage of justice that exposed the racial tensions of Edwardian England and captured the imagination of the creator of Sherlock Holmes. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Shrabani Basu, author of The Mystery of the Parsee Lawyer, shares the surprising story of George Edalji, who was wrongly accused of fatally maiming cattle in 1903. She reveals how this miscarriage of justice exposed the simmering racial tensions of Edwardian England and captured the imagination of Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle.

Advertisement

Shrabani Basu is the author of The Mystery of the Parsee Lawyer: Arthur Conan Doyle, George Edalji and the Case of the Foreigner in the English Village (Bloomsbury, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: England

Shrabani Basu talks about a miscarriage of justice that exposed the racial tensions of Edwardian England and captured the imagination of the creator of Sherlock Holmes. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 3 issues for only £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Fern Riddell explores some of the darker aspects of the campaign for votes for women, in this episode from our archive. (Image by Getty Images)
Edwardian

Editor’s pick: Were the suffragettes terrorists?

An undated image of George Edalji. (Image credit: Cheslyn Hay Local History Society)
Victorian

George Edalji and the Great Wyrley killings: a real-life Sherlock Holmes mystery

A group of men stand at a booth whose banner reads 'Headquarters National Association Opposed to Woman Suffrage,' early 1910s. (Photo by Stock Montage/Getty Images)
20th Century

Anti-suffrage: the women who didn’t want the vote

This illustration from a Women’s Social and Political Union poster condemns the force-feeding of suffragettes in 1910. Many women were subjected to this brutal procedure between 1909 and August 1914. (Museum of London)
Edwardian

Cat and mouse: force feeding the suffragettes