Surviving hell on earth: Polar explorer Ranulph Fiennes on Shackleton
Ranulph Fiennes uses his unique perspective as a polar explorer to reflect on the life and adventures of Ernest Shackleton
Ernest Shackleton looms large in the heroic age of exploration, making two bids to reach the South Pole and famously attempting to traverse the Antarctic continent, before his ship was crushed by pack ice. Fellow polar explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes chronicles his dangerous exploits and reflects on his own expeditions in a conversation with Rhiannon Davies.
Ranulph Fiennes is the author of Shackleton: A Biography (Michael Joseph, 2021)