Surviving hell on earth: Polar explorer Ranulph Fiennes on Shackleton

Ranulph Fiennes uses his unique perspective as a polar explorer to reflect on the life and adventures of Ernest Shackleton. (Image by Getty Images)

Ernest Shackleton looms large in the heroic age of exploration, making two bids to reach the South Pole and famously attempting to traverse the Antarctic continent, before his ship was crushed by pack ice. Fellow polar explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes chronicles his dangerous exploits and reflects on his own expeditions in a conversation with Rhiannon Davies.

Ranulph Fiennes is the author of Shackleton: A Biography (Michael Joseph, 2021)

Rhiannon Davies

Rhiannon Davies

Section editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

