How did Elizabeth I feel about being queen in a ‘man’s world’? | Tracy Borman explains

Elizabeth I was never meant to be queen; she was born during a time when the succession favoured male heirs and also had an older sister, Mary Tudor.

Advertisement

She was nonetheless crowned on 15 January 1559 at Westminster Abbey, ushering in half a century of relative stability after the turmoil of her siblings’ short reigns.

But how did Elizabeth navigate being a female ruler in what might be described as a ‘man’s world’?

Historian Tracy Borman explains how England’s ‘Gloriana’ felt about her role as queen…

This series of videos is designed to be bitesized, offering introductory information for between 1-2 minutes.

Advertisement

Tracy Borman was speaking to HistoryExtra digital editorial assistant Rachel Dinning at BBC History Magazine‘s History Weekend 2017