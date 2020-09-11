Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

How did Elizabeth I feel about being queen in a 'man's world'? | Tracy Borman explains

How did Elizabeth I navigate her role as queen in what might be considered a 'man's world'? Historian Tracy Borman explains – in less than 60 seconds...

Elizabeth I knights Francis Drake on his ship Golden Hind after his round-the-world voyage. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Elizabeth I was never meant to be queen; she was born during a time when the succession favoured male heirs and also had an older sister, Mary Tudor.

She was nonetheless crowned on 15 January 1559 at Westminster Abbey, ushering in half a century of relative stability after the turmoil of her siblings’ short reigns.

But how did Elizabeth navigate being a female ruler in what might be described as a ‘man’s world’?

Historian Tracy Borman explains how England’s ‘Gloriana’  felt about her role as queen…

This series of videos is designed to be bitesized, offering introductory information for between 1-2 minutes.

Tracy Borman was speaking to HistoryExtra digital editorial assistant Rachel Dinning at BBC History Magazine‘s History Weekend 2017

Elizabeth I knights Francis Drake on his ship Golden Hind after his round-the-world voyage. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
