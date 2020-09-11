How did Elizabeth I feel about being queen in a ‘man’s world’? | Tracy Borman explains
How did Elizabeth I navigate her role as queen in what might be considered a 'man's world'? Historian Tracy Borman explains – in less than 60 seconds...
Elizabeth I was never meant to be queen; she was born during a time when the succession favoured male heirs and also had an older sister, Mary Tudor.
She was nonetheless crowned on 15 January 1559 at Westminster Abbey, ushering in half a century of relative stability after the turmoil of her siblings’ short reigns.
But how did Elizabeth navigate being a female ruler in what might be described as a ‘man’s world’?
Historian Tracy Borman explains how England’s ‘Gloriana’ felt about her role as queen…
This series of videos is designed to be bitesized, offering introductory information for between 1-2 minutes.
Tracy Borman was speaking to HistoryExtra digital editorial assistant Rachel Dinning at BBC History Magazine‘s History Weekend 2017