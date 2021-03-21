Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Elizabethan
  4. The Elizabethans: everything you wanted to know
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

The Elizabethans: everything you wanted to know

Nicola Tallis responds to listener questions about the Elizabethans, from the religious rifts of the era to the fate of Queen Elizabeth I’s royal jewels

Nicola Tallis responds to listener questions about the Elizabethans, from the religious rifts of the era to the fate of Queen Elizabeth I’s royal jewels. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Nicola Tallis answers listener questions and online search queries about the Elizabethans. She covers everything from the dangers of using golden toothpicks and the religious rifts of the era to the reasons Queen Elizabeth I never married and the fate of her royal jewels.

Advertisement

Nicola Tallis is the author of Uncrowned Queen: The Fateful Life of Margaret Beaufort, Tudor Matriarch (Michael O’Mara, 2019)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Elizabeth I

Nicola Tallis responds to listener questions about the Elizabethans, from the religious rifts of the era to the fate of Queen Elizabeth I’s royal jewels. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 3 issues for only £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

The front of Shakespeare's birthplace on Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon.
Elizabethan

History explorer: the young William Shakespeare

Cloisters at Fountains Abbey, North Yorkshire (Photo by Dreamstime)
Tudor

The English Reformation: everything you wanted to know

Elizabeth I podcast
Elizabethan

Inside the mind of Elizabeth I

Podcast FB Nicola Tallis
Elizabethan

Elizabeth’s love rival