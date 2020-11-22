Shakespeare: everything you wanted to know
Paul Edmondson answers listener questions on the life and work of England’s most famous playwright
Paul Edmondson, head of research and knowledge at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, responds to listener questions and popular search queries on the life and work of William Shakespeare, England’s most famous playwright, covering everything from the Bard’s literary inspirations and family relationships, to conspiracies that his plays were penned by someone else.
- Explore more episodes in our ‘Everything you wanted to know’ podcast series
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast