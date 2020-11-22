Shakespeare: everything you wanted to know

Paul Edmondson, head of research and knowledge at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, responds to listener questions and popular search queries on the life and work of William Shakespeare, England’s most famous playwright, covering everything from the Bard’s literary inspirations and family relationships, to conspiracies that his plays were penned by someone else.

Advertisement

Explore more episodes in our ‘Everything you wanted to know’ podcast series

Sign up to receive our podcast newsletter Enter your email address now to receive the latest HistoryExtra podcasts and more Thanks for signing up to receive our podcast newsletter Register to HistoryExtra now to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to HistoryExtra's terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3