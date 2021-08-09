All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Building utopia after WW1
Following the horrors of the First World War, people around the world set out to create “perfect” societies – with mixed results. Anna Neima charts their efforts
Anna Neima is the author of The Utopians: Six Attempts to Build the Perfect Society (Pan Macmillan, 2021)