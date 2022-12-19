First World War podcast episodes
- First World Waraudio
Football in the First World War. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Alexander Jackson explores how four years of conflict shaped England’s national sport
- First World Waraudio
First World War poets: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Professor Catriona Pennell answers listener questions on the poetry of the First World War
- First World Waraudio
The end of the First World War
As we approach the centenary of the armistice, Gary Sheffield explores the final moments of the conflict that devastated the world for four and a half years
- First World Waraudio
Peter Jackson on the First World War
The Lord of the Rings director discusses his new film that recreates the First World War in colour
- 20th Centuryaudio
Running to escape the horrors of war
Jonathan Westaway explores why there was a boom in the popularity of endurance running following the First World War
- First World Waraudio
Indians in World War One
Santanu Das explores the experiences of Indians who fought in and were affected by the First World War
- First World Waraudio
World War One at home
Maggie Andrews, historical consultant on Home Front, describes how the First World War was affecting British civilian life as it entered its closing stages
- First World Waraudio
Plastic surgery: transformed by WW1. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Lindsey Fitzharris chronicles the innovations of plastic surgeon Harold Gillies, who worked tirelessly to reconstruct the faces of WW1 soldiers
- First World Waraudio
Searching for WW1’s fallen soldiers
Robert Sackville-West describes attempts to identify the bodies of the dead after the devastating battles of the First World War
- First World Waraudio
How did the British royals survive WW1?
Heather Jones discusses the role of the British royal family during the First World War
- First World Waraudio
Seances, skis and secrets: an extraordinary WWI escape
Margalit Fox shares the story of two British prisoners of war who used a ouija board to launch an escape bid during the First World War
- First World Waraudio
The western front: a cauldron of innovation
Nick Lloyd reveals how the First World War’s western front was shaped by transformative military and technological advancements
- First World Waraudio
German Jews in WW1
Tim Grady gives a lecture exploring the varied experiences of German Jews in the First World War
- First World Waraudio
Churchill’s navy
Matthew Seligmann describes the changes made by Winston Churchill to the Royal Navy in the years leading up to the First World War