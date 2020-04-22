First World War quiz: how much do you know about WW1?

Who shot Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie on 28 June 1914? What does the acronym Anzac stand for? And which infamous communication finally brought the USA into the war? Put your WW1 knowledge to the test, and if you want to find out more about the conflict, visit our curated WW1 hub page

Advertisement

How did you do? Share your result on social media to see how your First World War knowledge compares to other HistoryExtra readers!