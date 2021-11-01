Historical recipe: Fish sausages – a surprisingly tasty First World War treat

“The struggle is not only on land and sea; it is in your larder, your kitchen, and your dining room…” So begins the Win-the-War Cookery Book, published in 1918 as part of Britain’s food economy campaign.

Designed to encourage people to ration food and thus bolster the war effort, the book’s ingenious (not to say bizarre!) recipes – which range from cheese herrings to fried mush – really do make the most of every single ingredient.