How did the British royals survive WW1?
Heather Jones discusses the role of the British royal family during the First World War
Published:
While many European royals faced abdications and revolutions during the First World War, the British monarchy not only survived the conflict, but was strengthened by it. Historian Heather Jones discusses her new book, For King and Country, which explores the royal family’s role during the war.
- Read more on how George V won the war
Heather Jones is the author of For King and Country: The British Monarchy and the First World War (Cambridge University Press, 2021)
