Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. First World War
  4. Indians in the trenches

Indians in the trenches

George Morton-Jack reflects on the contributions made by the Indian soldiers who fought for Britain in the First World War

Indian soldiers during WWI

George Morton-Jack, historian and author of The Indian Empire at War, reflects on the contributions made by the vast number of Indian soldiers who fought for Britain in the First World War

How to download the History Extra podcast

George Morton-Jack, historian and author of The Indian Empire at War, reflects on the contributions made by the vast number of Indian soldiers who fought for Britain in the First World War

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Gentleman Jack. (Photo by BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

podcast-logo_v4_65-7f97ffe
Tudor

Reporting from war zones

podcast-logo_v4_59-45d535b
Georgian

The end of the First World War and the Duke of Wellington

Podcast with Jonathan Ruffle
First World War

The Tommies’ final acts

Indian troops cooking in their camp kitchen in Marseilles. (Photo by Mirrorpix)
First World War

Indians in World War One