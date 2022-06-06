History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Plastic surgery: transformed by WW1

Lindsey Fitzharris chronicles the innovations of plastic surgeon Harold Gillies, who worked tirelessly to reconstruct the faces of WW1 soldiers

By
Published: June 6, 2022 at 12:50 pm

The First World War unleashed an unprecedented wave of violence, and medicine struggled to keep up. British surgeon Harold Gillies was at the forefront of those dragging plastic surgery into the modern age, reconstructing the faces of thousands of soldiers. Lindsey Fitzharris speaks to Rhiannon Davies about Gillies’ remarkable contribution to medical science.

Advertisement

Lindsey Fitzharris is the author of The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon's Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I (Penguin, 2022)

Advertisement

Authors

Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up to 30% this summer when you subscribe to either BBC History Magazine or History Revealed PLUS receive a book worth up to £30!*

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content