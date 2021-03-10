Accessibility Links

The western front: a cauldron of innovation

Nick Lloyd reveals how the First World War’s western front was shaped by transformative military and technological advancements

Nick Lloyd reveals how the First World War's western front was shaped by transformative military and technological advancements.

Published:

In the popular imagination, the western front of the First World War has long been synonymous with futility and deadlock. But Nick Lloyd, author of new book The Western Front, argues that this was far from the case. It was in fact a cauldron of innovation and an epic struggle against the odds, shaped by transformative military and technological advancements.

Nick Lloyd is the author of The Western Front: A History of the First World War (Viking, 2021)


