Trench foot is perfectly stoppable. You can stop it in its tracks, so to speak, by putting on dry socks and putting your feet somewhere that’s not in water. However, that's impossible in 1914 on the Western Front, where you're in a ditch with no drainage. If you don't stand in the water, the Germans will put a bullet through your head because it would be standing above the low trenches. So, troops were dealing with constant immersion in freezing cold water.

There was a practical cure, which is that you rub your feet in whale oil. I've often wondered which genius first thought of this whilst thinking about whales, that if they just rubbed whale oil on their feet that it would stop them getting trench foot or whatever. But it does work. After 1915, one of the ways that the headquarters could tell if a unit was any good was by the amount of trench foot. If the unit had trench foot, they had poor discipline and they weren’t using whale oil.

Advertisement

Peter Hart was speaking with Emily Briffett on the HistoryExtra podcast, answering your top search queries on life in the trenches during the First World War