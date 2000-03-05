TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).

2. The promotion is open to all eligible residents of the UK (England, Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland), aged between 18 and 30 years old at the Closing Date (set out below) except the employees or contractors of the Promoter, and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.

3. Only one entry will be permitted per person.

4. The closing date for entries is 23:59 on [closing date].

5. You should enter the competition by completing and submitting the online entry form HistoryExtra.com. Your entry submission must be truthful, accurate and not misleading.

6. Entrants must supply to the Promoter (the publisher of HistoryExtra.com) their full name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy.

7. The judging panel will select a shortlist of 30 entries using the following criteria:

Innovation: what you're doing that is different from the rest

Engagement: how you're inspiring others to enjoy history with your activities or content

Reach: why your target audience is important

8. The 30 shortlisted winners will each receive an annual subscription to BBC History Magazine and shall be featured in a ’30 Under 30’ article on HistoryExtra.com and in corresponding social media and marketing.

9. There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.

10. The decision of the judges is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into.

11. If you are shortlisted, you will be notified by email and asked to provide (i) a headshot photograph; and (ii) a short biography (together, Biographical Details), which you are happy to be featured on HistoryExtra.com and related social media channels.

12. In the event the Promoter does not receive a response from a shortlisted entrant within 14 days of notification or the shortlisted finalist refuses to provide the Biographical Information, the Promoter reserves the right to choose a substitute.

13. The 30 shortlisted winners will be announced on HistoryExtra.com and related social media channels as part of an editorial feature. If you are shortlisted, you will be notified in advance of the announcement date. Please do not disclose your selection prior to the announcement date.

14. By entering the competition you agree that the Promoter may use your full name, entry submission and Biographical Details as part of an editorial feature on HistoryExtra.com and related social media channels, and in connection with the marketing and promotion of the 2024 ’30 Under 30’ competition, and future version of the competition. You confirm that you own the copyright in your entry submission and Biographical Details and you hereby grant the Promoter a perpetual, royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to use it for the aforementioned purposes.

15. You confirm that your entry submission (and Biographical Details, if applicable) does not contain any confidential or sensitive commercial information and does not conflict with any third-party rights. Any necessary permissions must be cleared by you in advance of submitting your entry submission (and Biographical Details, if applicable).

16. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for incomplete, lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.

17. The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to you arising from your entry into the competition or occurring to the winners arising from their acceptance of a prize.

18. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the competition at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

19. The competition is subject to the laws of England.

20. By entering the competition, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.