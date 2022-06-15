African-American philanthropy
Dr Tyrone Freeman discusses his research into philanthropic traditions in African-American communities
Published: June 15, 2022 at 11:34 am
In the first episode in our series of conversations with winners of the 2022 Dan David Prize, Dr Tyrone Freeman speaks to Helen Carr about his award-winning research into philanthropic traditions in African-American communities.
The Dan David Prize is the world's largest history prize, which recognizes outstanding historical scholarship. Find out more at dandavidprize.org or browse episodes featuring other winners
