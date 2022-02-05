History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General History
  4. Berlin’s tumultuous history
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Berlin’s tumultuous history

Barney White-Spunner discusses the extraordinary, absorbing and often tragic history of Germany’s capital

Pod Barney White-Spunner WL

Published:

Barney White-Spunner tells Spencer Mizen why Berlin – a metropolis that was at the centre of the Reformation, the Thirty Years’ War, the Third Reich and the Cold War – has a history like no other city in the world.

Advertisement

Barney White-Spunner is the author of Berlin: The Story of a City (Simon & Schuster, 2020)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

Spencer Mizen

Spencer Mizen

Production Editor, BBC History Magazine

Spencer is production editor of BBC History Magazine

Tags

More on: Europe

Pod Barney White-Spunner WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs Jan 2022-Feb Sidebar

Sav 50% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW