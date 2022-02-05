All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Berlin’s tumultuous history
Barney White-Spunner discusses the extraordinary, absorbing and often tragic history of Germany’s capital
Published:
Barney White-Spunner tells Spencer Mizen why Berlin – a metropolis that was at the centre of the Reformation, the Thirty Years’ War, the Third Reich and the Cold War – has a history like no other city in the world.
Barney White-Spunner is the author of Berlin: The Story of a City (Simon & Schuster, 2020)