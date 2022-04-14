History Extra logo
Pets, pests & portents: birds through time

Roy and Lesley Adkins explore humans’ changing relationship with birds over the centuries

By
Published: April 14, 2022 at 11:48 am

Over time, we’ve viewed birds as pets, pests, natural delights and bad omens. Roy and Lesley Adkins tell Emily Briffett about our complex and lengthy relationship with birds – a story of changing landscapes, fluctuating tastes in food and fashion, enjoyment and exploitation.

Roy and Lesley Adkins are the authors of When There Were Birds (Little Brown, 2021)

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
