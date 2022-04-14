The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
Pets, pests & portents: birds through time
Roy and Lesley Adkins explore humans’ changing relationship with birds over the centuries
Over time, we’ve viewed birds as pets, pests, natural delights and bad omens. Roy and Lesley Adkins tell Emily Briffett about our complex and lengthy relationship with birds – a story of changing landscapes, fluctuating tastes in food and fashion, enjoyment and exploitation.
Roy and Lesley Adkins are the authors of When There Were Birds (Little Brown, 2021)