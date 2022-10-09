History Extra logo
Black British history: everything you wanted to know

Hannah Cusworth answers listener questions on black British history – from Cheddar Man, to the 1963 Bristol Bus Boycott

By
Published: October 9, 2022 at 12:28 pm
How far back does the story of black people in Britain stretch? Who was Cheddar Man? And what evidence do we have of black people in the medieval and Tudor eras? Historian Hannah Cusworth answers your top questions about black British history, in conversation with Charlotte Hodgman.

Authors

Charlotte HodgmanEditor, BBC History Revealed

Charlotte Hodgman is the editor of BBC History Revealed and HistoryExtra's royal newsletter. She was previously deputy editor of BBC History Magazine and makes the occasional appearance on the HistoryExtra podcast

