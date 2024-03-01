Black history podcast episodes
Black Tudors.
Miranda Kaufmann tells the little-known stories of several Africans who resided in 16th-century England
Is black history still being overlooked?.
As the UK marks Black History Month, three expert historians discuss whether the focus on black history sparked by 2020's global protests has been maintained
Disease killers: the black nurses who conquered TB.
Maria Smilios recounts the remarkable story of the black nurses of Staten Island who were on the frontlines of finding a cure for tuberculosis
'Black Douglas': a not so dastardly bushranger?.
Meg Foster unpicks the shadowy legend of the 19th-century Australian bushranger known as ‘Black Douglas’
Black Victorians: radicals, muses, inmates & aristocrats.
From political agitators and artist’s muses to composers, sailors and the goddaughter of the queen herself, John Woolf shares the stories of black people in Victorian Britain
Trailblazers of black British theatre.
Stephen Bourne chronicles the rise of black theatre in Britain, from 19th-century Shakespearean actors to ground-breaking playwrights
Reconstructing black lives in the Antebellum South.
Dr Kimberly Welch reveals what legal records can tell us about the lives of black people in the Antebellum South
Black cowboys on screen.
Tony Warner discusses some of the real historical figures depicted in the new Netflix western The Harder They Fall
Black British history: everything you wanted to know.
Hannah Cusworth answers listener questions on black British history – from Cheddar Man, to the 1963 Bristol Bus Boycott
Black Britons in WW2.
Stephen Bourne discusses the experiences of Britain’s black community during the Second World War
Black radical: William Monroe Trotter.
Kerri K Greenidge explores the life and career of the pioneering black newspaperman William Monroe Trotter
Black radicalism with Kehinde Andrews.
Kehinde Andrews discusses his new book, Back to Black: Retelling Black Radicalism for the 21st Century, and offers his opinions on issues including Black History Month, reparations for slavery, and history education in the UK
Fighting racism in postwar Britain.
Preeti Dhillon discusses the thousands of black and Asian Britons that campaigned against racism between the 1960s and 1980s
Amazing Grace: a story of salvation and slavery.
Professor James Walvin tells the story of Amazing Grace, the hymn that was written by a one-time slave trader and ballooned to become a global phenomenon
Before Windrush: Britain's long relationship with the Caribbean.
Christienna Fryar reveals the longer history of British-Caribbean relations that predates the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush at Tilbury docks on 22 June 1948
How the Bristol bus boycott changed Britain.
Hannah Cusworth reflects on a landmark moment in the campaign for racial equality in Britain