Britain’s lost towns and villages
Matthew Green surveys Britain’s deserted settlements, and considers how they became part of our past
Britain is a land full of lost settlements – villages, towns and even cities. Matthew Green explores these deserted places with David Musgrove, looking at their scarred and romantic remains in the landscape, and considering how and why they became lost to time.
Matthew Green is the author of Shadowlands: A Journey through Lost Britain (Faber & Faber, 2022)
David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.
