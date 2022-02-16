History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General History
  4. British identity in 50 documents
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

British identity in 50 documents

Dominic Selwood explores the evolution of British identity by delving into the nation’s historic documents

Pod Dominic Selwood WL

Published:

Dominic Selwood chronicles Britain’s past through a diverse – and sometimes unexpected – selection of historical documents, from birthday invites and Valentine’s Day letters, to musical scores and shipping forecasts. Speaking with Emily Briffett, he explains what these can tell us about British identity past and present.

Advertisement

Dominic Selwood is the author of Anatomy of a Nation: A History of British Identity in 50 Documents (Constable, 2021 (Constable, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

EKB Profile Picture 2

Emily Briffett

Podcast editorial assistant

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Pod Dominic Selwood WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs Jan 2022-Feb Sidebar

Sav 50% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW