From the gunpowder plot and Oliver Cromwell’s clash with Charles I to Winston Churchill’s speeches during the Second World War, parliament has witnessed some of the most dramatic moments in British history. Speaking with Spencer Mizen, Stephen Roberts answers your queries on the history of Britain’s legislature, from medieval practices to strange traditions.

Advertisement

Stephen Roberts is the author of The History of Parliament: The House of Commons 1640–1660 (History of Parliament, 2023)