Cat history: everything you wanted to know
From cats that were sent to the frontline to the creatures’ connections with witchcraft, Dr Andrew Flack answers listener questions about the history of our feline friends
Cats have lived alongside us for centuries, and our relationship with them has transformed over time – from venerating them to vilifying them. What roles have humans cast cats in over the years? Why were they seen as deities by the ancient Egyptians? And how did they come to be synonymous with witches? In our latest Everything You Wanted to Know episode, Dr Andrew Flack answers listener questions about the history of our relationship with these fascinating creatures.
