- Second World War
Conspiracy: Hitler's escape to South America.
In our new series delving into historical conspiracy theories, Richard J Evans considers the idea that the Nazi leader escaped and led a long life in South America
- Ancient Egypt
Conspiracy: did aliens build the pyramids?
In our new series delving into historical conspiracy theories, Joyce Tyldesley explores the origins of the theory that Ancient Egypt’s iconic monuments were built by creatures from out of this world
- 20th Century
Conspiracy: did Anastasia escape her family's murder?
In our new series delving into historical conspiracy theories, Helen Rappaport reveals recent evidence that could tell us more about the theory of the missing grand duchess
- Elizabethan
Conspiracy: Who wrote Shakespeare?
In episode four of our new series on history’s most well-known conspiracy theories, we ask why many people don’t believe that William Shakespeare was the real author of the plays attributed to him.
- 20th Century
Conspiracy: was the moon landing faked?
In our new series delving into historical conspiracy theories, Francis French looks at why people continue to doubt NASA’s finest hour
- Ancient Greece
Conspiracy: the lost civilisation of Atlantis.
In our new series delving into historical conspiracy theories, Flint Dibble questions the notion of a vanished civilisation that seeded its knowledge around the world