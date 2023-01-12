While the Middle Ages saw legislative changes that would prohibit sexual relations between men, it has never been a crime to be a lesbian in England.

“In England, the Buggery Act 1533 made sodomy an offence punishable by hanging. Lesbian sex, on the other hand, was never restricted by law in the UK – although it is likely that they faced social stigma,” Ella Braidwood explains in an article for HistoryExtra.