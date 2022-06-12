Crime & punishment in Britain: everything you wanted to know
Nell Darby answers listener questions on crime and punishment throughout Britain’s history
Published: June 12, 2022 at 12:56 pm
Who maintained law and order before the police? When did Britain ban capital punishment – and why? And what are some of the weirdest punishments doled out through history? Historian of crime Nell Darby answers listener questions on crime and punishment through history. Speaking to Rachel Dinning, she discusses subjects ranging from the origins of the police to the history of prisons and the death penalty.
Authors
Rachel DinningDigital Section Editor
