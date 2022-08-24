Glass men & killer doubles: a history of delusions
Victoria Shepherd delves into the history of delusions, and what they can tell us about times of historical trauma
Published: August 24, 2022 at 11:44 am
From ancient people who believed they were made of butter, to French Terror survivors who were convinced they’d been guillotined and given the wrong head back, people have suffered from delusions for centuries. Rhiannon Davies spoke to Victoria Shepherd about why delusions have plagued us for so long, and what they can tell us about times of historical trauma.
Authors
Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine
