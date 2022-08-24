History Extra logo
Glass men & killer doubles: a history of delusions

Victoria Shepherd delves into the history of delusions, and what they can tell us about times of historical trauma

By
Published: August 24, 2022 at 11:44 am
From ancient people who believed they were made of butter, to French Terror survivors who were convinced they’d been guillotined and given the wrong head back, people have suffered from delusions for centuries. Rhiannon Davies spoke to Victoria Shepherd about why delusions have plagued us for so long, and what they can tell us about times of historical trauma.

Authors

Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

