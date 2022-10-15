There has been an absolute sea change in the study of empire in recent years. But what are the challenges of grappling with often difficult imperial history, and how does it shape our view of the world today? Professor Toby Green, Dr Sudhir Hazareesingh and Professor Olivette Otele explore these pressing questions in a panel discussion chaired by Sir David Cannadine and recorded live at the V&A museum, in association with the Wolfson History Prize.

Advertisement