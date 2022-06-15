An environmental history of big business
Dr Bart Elmore discusses his research into the environmental impacts of global capitalism through history, from plastic use to pesticides
As part of our series of conversations with winners of the 2022 Dan David Prize, Dr Bart Elmore discusses his research into the environmental impacts of global capitalism through history with Helen Carr, from Coca-Cola and plastic use, to pesticides.
The Dan David Prize is the world's largest history prize, which recognizes outstanding historical scholarship. Find out more at dandavidprize.org or browse episodes featuring other winners
