Everything you wanted to know about | HistoryExtra podcast series
- General Modern
Penal transportation to Australia: everything you wanted to know.
From criminal sentencing to colonial settlement, Nancy Cushing answers questions on the transportation of British convicts to Australia
- Second World War
The SAS in WW2: everything you wanted to know.
Joshua Levine tackles listener questions about the origins of Britain’s most famous special forces unit
- 20th Century
Mountaineering on Everest: everything you want to know.
Marking the 70th anniversary of the first Everest summit, Jonathan Westaway answers listener questions on the history of expeditions on the mountain
- Victorian
Chartism: everything you wanted to know.
Joan Allen answers listener questions on the working-class mass campaign for political reform
- 20th Century
Britain in the 1990s: everything you wanted to know.
Alwyn Turner answers listener questions on British history in the decade of Major, Blair and Britpop
- Roman
Goths: everything you wanted to know.
Peter Heather answers listener questions about the ancient Germanic tribes that shared a frontier with the Roman empire
- General History
Westminster Abbey: everything you wanted to know.
David Carpenter answers listener questions on the history of Westminster Abbey, which has hosted royal coronations since the Middle Ages
- Medieval
Crusader states: everything you wanted to know.
Nicholas Morton charts the rise and fall of the Middle Eastern regions held by the Franks in 12th and 13th centuries
- General History
Russian tsars: everything you wanted to know.
Simon Sebag Montefiore answers listener questions about the history of imperial Russia’s formidable rulers
- First World War
Life in the trenches: everything you wanted to know.
From daily routine and diet to warfare and survival, Peter Hart answers listener questions about life on the frontline during the First World War
- Medieval
British castles: everything you wanted to know.
Marc Morris answers listener questions on the history of British castles – from the motte and bailey structures of William the Conqueror to the great stone fortresses of Edward I
- Georgian
The Seven Years' War: everything you wanted to know.
Jeremy Black responds to listener questions on the 18th-century conflict that convulsed the globe and helped turn Britain into a world superpower
- General History
Paganism: everything you wanted to know.
Ronald Hutton answers listener questions on the long history of paganism
- Second World War
Britain's WW2 home front: everything you wanted to know.
Dan Todman answers your top questions surrounding Britain’s Second World War home front, from evacuees and black market deals to sheltering from bombs in the London underground
- Medieval
Medieval women: everything you wanted to know.
Eleanor Janega busts popular myths surrounding women in the Middle Ages, revealing how society was more open-minded than we might initially expect
- Medieval
Medieval peasants: everything you wanted to know.
Professor Christopher Dyer answers listener questions about the daily life of medieval peasants, from diets and dentistry to leisure and life expectancy
- 20th Century
Interwar Britain: everything you wanted to know.
Matt Houlbrook answers listener questions about British life in the 1920s and 1930s
- Georgian
The Romantics: everything you wanted to know.
Daisy Hay answers listener questions on the rebellious literary movement whose members’ lives were as unconventional as their art
- General prehistory
Prehistoric cave art: everything you want to know.
Paul Pettitt answers listener questions on what cave art can reveal about the palaeolithic era
- General Modern
Railway history: everything you wanted to know.
Christian Wolmar answers listener questions on the history of the railways, from industrial innovation and early rail journeys to the transformative nature of train travel
- General History
The history of atheism: everything you wanted to know.
Alec Ryrie responds to your questions on the history of unbelief – from ancient atheist accusations to Reformation sceptics
- Georgian
Jane Austen's England: everything you wanted to know.
From her relationship with royals to Regency attitudes towards female writers, Lizzie Rogers answers listener questions on the world in which Jane Austen wrote
- Stuart
Life under Cromwell: everything you wanted to know.
Ronald Hutton answers listener questions on one of the most turbulent periods in British history – Cromwell’s Protectorate
- General History
The history of alcohol: everything you wanted to know.
From the world’s oldest beer to Britain’s deadly “gin craze”, Phil Withington answers listener questions on the long and impactful history of alcohol