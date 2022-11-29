Food and drink history podcast episodes
- Tudoraudio
Food history: everything you wanted to know
Annie Gray tackles listener questions on culinary history, from Tudor breakfast to the oldest recipe books and the history of vegetarianism
- Victorianaudio
Eliza Acton: Britain's first modern cookery writer.
Annabel Abbs discusses the first modern cookery writer Eliza Acton, the subject of her new novel The Language of Food
- Medievalaudio
Saturday lecture: Medieval food
Chris Woolgar presents a broad survey of what, when and how people ate during the middle ages
- Georgianaudio
Food and war
Rachel B Hermann describes how food and hunger played a critical role in the story of the American Revolution
- Second World Waraudio
Carrot conspiracies & digging for victory: feeding Britain in WW2
John Martin charts the mission to save Britain from starvation during the Second World War
- 20th Centuryaudio
Cooking for Churchill
Annie Gray tells the story of Georgina Landemare, who became Winston Churchill’s cook during the Second World War
- Victorianaudio
The teashop empire
Thomas Harding describes how a family of Jewish immigrants to Britain in the 19th century created one of the country’s best-known food companies