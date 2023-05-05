Download your free Kings and Queen of Britain poster
How has the throne passed from William the Conqueror to Charles III? Trace the path of the crown over the centuries with HistoryExtra's free Kings and Queen of Britain poster
Who are all the kings and queen of Britain? Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, discover who has the worn the crown since the time of William Conquerer, and how it has passed through the Plantagenets, the Houses of Lancaster and York, the Tudors, the Stuarts and the Hanoverians to finally rest in the house of Windsor.
Plus, learn more about the rulers of Wales, the kings and queens of Scotland, and the Anglo-Saxon and Danish rulers who came before the Norman Conquest.
Download your free poster now
Discover more great content on the crowning of Charles III on our Coronation Hub
Enjoying HistoryExtra.com? Why not try 6 issues of BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed for £9.99 delivered straight to your door + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com