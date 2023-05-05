Who are all the kings and queen of Britain? Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, discover who has the worn the crown since the time of William Conquerer, and how it has passed through the Plantagenets, the Houses of Lancaster and York, the Tudors, the Stuarts and the Hanoverians to finally rest in the house of Windsor.

Plus, learn more about the rulers of Wales, the kings and queens of Scotland, and the Anglo-Saxon and Danish rulers who came before the Norman Conquest.