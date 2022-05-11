Free speech: a brief, contentious history
Jacob Mchangama delves into the global history of free speech, from ancient times right up to the modern day
Jacob Mchangama explores the global history of free speech, discussing its ancient origins, staunchest defenders and biggest critics. Speaking to Matt Elton, he also reveals the ways the right to speak freely has been threatened at moments of social upheaval.
Jacob Mchangama is the author of Free Speech: A Global History from Socrates to Social Media (Basic Books, 2022)
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
