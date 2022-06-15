Global stories of museum artefacts
Dr Mirjam Brusius discusses her research into the global stories of museum artefacts, and how they can be better communicated to visitors
As part of our series of conversations with winners of the 2022 Dan David Prize, Dr Mirjam Brusius speaks with Helen Carr about her research into the global stories of museum artefacts, and how they can be better communicated to visitors.
The Dan David Prize is the world's largest history prize, which recognizes outstanding historical scholarship. Find out more at dandavidprize.org or browse episodes featuring other winners
Authors
Helen CarrHistorian and author
