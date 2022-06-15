History Extra logo
Global stories of museum artefacts

Dr Mirjam Brusius discusses her research into the global stories of museum artefacts, and how they can be better communicated to visitors

Published: June 15, 2022 at 1:56 pm

As part of our series of conversations with winners of the 2022 Dan David Prize, Dr Mirjam Brusius speaks with Helen Carr about her research into the global stories of museum artefacts, and how they can be better communicated to visitors.

The Dan David Prize is the world's largest history prize, which recognizes outstanding historical scholarship. Find out more at dandavidprize.org or browse episodes featuring other winners

Authors

Helen CarrHistorian and author

Helen Carr is an historian, writer, TV and podcast producer, specialising in medieval history and public history.

