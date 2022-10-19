Halloween podcast episodes
- General Historyaudio
Witchcraft: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Owen Davies answers your top questions about the history of witchcraft – from torture and trials to beliefs about magical powers
- 20th Centuryaudio
A 1930s ghost hunt
Kate Summerscale delves into a tale of the supernatural in London just before the outbreak of the Second World War.
- Stuartaudio
Witch hunters: cynical persecutors or misguided zealots?
Marion Gibson discusses the methods and motivations of “witch finders” who sought out supernatural wrongdoing in Stuart Britain
- Medievalaudio
Medieval ghost stories
Dan Jones shares a ghost story from the Middle Ages and explains what it might tell us about medieval attitudes to the afterlife
- Victorianaudio
Dracula at 125: what can a vampire tell us about Victorian Britain?. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Marking the 125th anniversary of the publication of Dracula, Roger Luckhurst explores the enduring appeal of Bram Stoker’s vampire thriller
- Stuartaudio
A forgotten witch hunt in New England
Malcolm Gaskill speaks about a little-known 1651 witchcraft case from Springfield, Massachusetts
- General ancient historyaudio
Ghosts, necromancy & the underworld in ancient Mesopotamia
From necromancy and the underworld to getting rid of troublesome spirits, Irving Finkel discusses ghost beliefs in ancient Mesopotamia
- General Historyaudio
The Gothic: from Dracula to The Shining
Roger Luckhurst explores how the ever-evolving Gothic genre has been used to explore society’s anxieties over time
- 20th Centuryaudio
Bewitched cars & mail-order charms: witchcraft in modern France
Will Pooley delves into the strange and surprising history of witchcraft beliefs in France, from the Revolution to the Second World War
- Stuartaudio
Salem witch trialsEpisode 1: introduction. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Join us for the first episode of our series on the Salem witch trials, one of the most fascinating moments in American history…
- Stuartaudio
Salem witch trialsEpisode 2: How events spiralled out of control. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In order to understand why the Salem witch trials happened, we need to get to grips with how exactly things unfolded over the course of 1692.
- Stuartaudio
Salem witch trialsEpisode 3: A ‘new Jerusalem’ on the edge of a wilderness. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In 1692, Salem was a colonial outpost teetering on the edge of a precipice. In this episode we’ll explore what life was like in the New England settlement, and consider whether environmental pressures
- Stuartaudio
Salem witch trialsEpisode 4: The pervasive power of puritanism. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Religion was a powerful force at play in the Salem settlement. It not only determined the villagers’ daily routine but their whole outlook on life, influencing how they saw their neighbours and giving shape to their fears
- Stuartaudio
Salem witch trialsEpisode 5: Satanic sabbaths and supernatural sins. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
From flying witches to demonic familiars and translucent cats, the Salem villagers believed themselves plagued by a spectrum of supernatural terrors
- Stuartaudio
Salem witch trialsEpisode 9: conclusion. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
After the witch trials were over, Salemites had to resume life as normal and come to terms with what had happened. Suspected witches had to go back to living alongside those who had accused them.
- Stuartaudio
Salem witch trialsEpisode 6: Chaos in the courtroom. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
The list of failings that could be levelled against the Salem justice system is substantial – from the acceptance of so-called ‘spectral evidence’ to the chaotic scenes that unfolded in the courtroom
- Stuartaudio
Salem witch trialsEpisode 7: Quarrelsome neighbours & family tensions. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Salem was made up of a dense web of social connections – not all of which were harmonious. In fact, it was a community riven with fault lines that threatened to open up into great chasms of conflict
- Stuartaudio
Salem witch trialsEpisode 8: Willful, weak-minded women?. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Fourteen of the 19 people hanged for witchcraft at Salem were women. So could their gender – or perhaps their transgression of gender norms – be part of the reason they were targeted?